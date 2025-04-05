The Dallas Cowboys have many question marks around them. Following a brutal 2024 season, they are hoping to land some quality pieces in the NFL Draft.

Luckily for them, ESPN presented an idea about drafting two players from respective College Football Playoff teams.

“The Cowboys' draft plan should revolve around building up the offense and adding more playmakers for quarterback Dak Prescott,” the article said. “They would do just that in this mock, with the explosive Golden at wide receiver and a speedy back in Sampson.

“Defense isn't ignored, though, as Williams is the ideal 1-technique next to Osa Odighizuwa. We further build depth on the defensive line and in the secondary while getting a developmental backup quarterback option in Leonard.”

Drafting Matthew Golden would give quarterback Dak Prescott a major advantage. While CeeDee Lamb is still elite, he doesn't have another receiver to rely on. Throughout Texas's season, Golden was truly golden.

He had 58 receptions for 987 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception, something that could encourage the Cowboys.

Touching on Riley Leonard, his dual-threat style helped the Fighting Irish reach the national championship game. However, he has some work to do as a passer. As a rusher, he is fantastic, but rounding out his complete game would be beneficial.

Cowboys could draft Texas, Notre Dame stars

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. As a result, there are a barrage of options to go with. However, going with a win-now option seems to be in their best interest.

Someone like Golden is what they need. The 6'0 and near 200-pound receiver is a big body who can get serious yards after contact. Combining that with Lamb could be the essential one-two punch the offense needs.

Furthermore, drafting someone like Leonard could be a good insurance policy. After all, Prescott has endured some injuries over the past few seasons.

While he might be in his prime, having Leonard could be the passing of the torch moment when it comes. Plus, the former Fighting Irish quarterback is a winner. He helped Notre Dame reach the national championship game.

At the end of the day, Dallas has some major decisions to make about its future. However, drafting both Leonard and Golden would be win-now pieces, yet set them up for the future.

If general manager and owner Jerry Jones makes those selections is the biggest question remaining to be answered.