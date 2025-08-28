One of the biggest storylines of the summer has been whether the Dallas Cowboys would trade Micah Parsons. And now the Packers seemed to be buzzing around the situation. However, Parsons seems to be taking matters into his own hands, filing a $24 million grievance with the NFL, according to ESPN.

“Sources confirmed a grievance has been filed with the NFL regarding Parsons' 2025 salary,” ESPN wrote. “Parsons' camp contends he should be paid $24.007 million as a linebacker. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the fifth-year option is set based on what position the player participated in most in his third year. The league — not the Cowboys — determined that was defensive end and at a cost of $21.324 million.”

When will Cowboys settle with edge rusher Micah Parsons?

They could pay Parsons, or they could let him play on his current contract. Or the Cowboys could trade him. Either way, Week 1 is coming soon. And that’s a problem.

“The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days, with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles,” ESPN wrote. “The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still says he had a handshake agreement with Parsons, according to CBS Sports.

Article Continues Below

“I know that I've spent five, six hours with him (Parsons) myself and had a lot of discussions,” Jones said. “Most of the issues are in agreement, and I've discussed it all. We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes. It's not uncommon for me to visit directly with players. And in this particular case, that's what I'm doing.”

Of course, it’s already getting dicey for Parsons to make the Week 1 impact the Cowboys would like, according to dallascowboys.com.

“At the end of the day, as soon as he can get out there, that's great,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “But again, there will be a ramp-up plan for him. And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don't think that that's real, but I do think he can be very disruptive, like we all know.”

Like everything seems to happen in Dallas, look for the Cowboys to end the drama before the Eagles' game.