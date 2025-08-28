Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst opened the season answering questions about a player who is not even on his roster. That player is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, and the buzz surrounding a possible trade to Green Bay has grown louder despite consistent denials from Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted Parsons is not available, but league insiders suggest the Packers have at least explored what it would take to acquire the four-time All-Pro. The speculation began when contract talks between Parsons and the Cowboys broke down earlier this summer.

According to those close to the situation, Jones privately raised the possibility of sending Parsons elsewhere if he refused to accept the team’s terms. Green Bay’s name emerged almost immediately as a leverage point.

The link is not random. Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, also represents several Packers. His representation includes quarterback Jordan Love and safety Xavier McKinney. Conversations between Green Bay’s front office and Mulugheta are routine this time of year, especially after roster cutdowns, giving both sides plausible deniability if numbers for Parsons were quietly discussed.

Can the Packers pay the price Micah Parsons wants?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second quarter of their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

What is certain is the price. Parsons is believed to be seeking a deal that would reset the market for defensive players. That could potentially be in the range of $45 million annually. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt currently holds the record at $41 million per year. Any team acquiring Parsons would not only have to part with multiple premium draft picks. They would also commit to a contract that would strain the salary cap.

For the Packers, the temptation is obvious. Parsons has 52.5 sacks in four seasons and is considered one of the league’s few defensive players capable of altering a game on his own. Adding him to a defense that already ranked in the top 10 in several categories last season could push Green Bay from a playoff contender into the Super Bowl conversation.

However, Jones publicly resists the idea of trading his best player. Both the Cowboys and Packers are carefully weighing the implications of such a move. For now, the Parsons rumors remain speculation. But Green Bay’s involvement shows why they are more than just noise.

