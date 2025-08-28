The biggest storyline of the offseason thus far for the Dallas Cowboys has been the ongoing contract saga of Micah Parsons, which reached a boiling point when the star pass rusher publicly requested a trade away from the organization earlier this summer. More and more doubt is being cast over whether or not Parsons will be in uniform when the Cowboys hit the field for next Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, causing great angst among the fans, most of which has been directed at team owner Jerry Jones.

Recently, NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic broke down how things are not exactly going swimmingly between Parsons and the Cowboys at the current juncture.

“I continue to just hear the same thing about Micah Parsons. Which until Jerry wants to trade him there’s no trade,” said Russini, per Scoop City. “They will not trade him in their minds. Do I think that there’s people in that building that want to trade him? Yes, yes this is not like a unified stand where the Dallas Cowboys are like, ‘We will not.’ I just think the most important person won’t.”

The fact that there is apparent disagreement within the Cowboys' organization will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Jones' tactics over the years, constantly putting attention and controversy over establishing a winning culture.

Tough times for the Cowboys

The Cowboys now face the proposition of taking the field in 2025 without their best player in uniform, which could lead to some predictably disastrous results.

Jones similarly waited far too long to pay both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a summer ago, but the Cowboys were ultimately able to get contract extensions worked out with both players before things truly got ugly.

That ship has long since sailed when it comes to the Parsons negotiations, as the star took to his own social media account to announce his desire to be traded.

All of the turmoil may make the Cowboys look like some easy prey for the Philadelphia Eagles when the two teams square off to open up the NFL season on September 4.