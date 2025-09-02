While the Dallas Cowboys must deal with negative reaction to owner Jerry Jones, the trade of Micah Parsons could make the Packers’ defense a monster. However, more details have emerged about an ultimatum to Parsons after a last-ditch effort.

The whole thing seems weird because it appears Parsons would have played on his current contract, according to ESPN.

“The pass rusher's representatives made one last-ditch effort with the Cowboys — in the form of an email,” Jeremy Fowler and Don Van Natta Jr. wrote. “The note from Mulugheta to Jerry and Stephen Jones, as one source who viewed the correspondence recalls, acknowledged that a lot of things had been said in the media, perhaps some miscommunications along the way, but despite all of that, Parsons was still willing to do a deal that would keep him in Dallas. The letter said Parsons' representatives were willing to come to Dallas, jump on a video call, whatever it took to potentially hammer something out.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones put his foot down

Stubborn pride seemed to play a role in the final stages of the negotiations. Apparently, Jerry Jones decided that compromise had ended and gave Parsons the last chance to remain in Dallas.

“Jerry Jones responded to the message, saying the Cowboys were prepping a trade and if Parsons wanted to play in Dallas in 2025, he would have to do so on his fifth-year option,” Jeremy Fowler and Don Van Natta Jr wrote. “Parsons would become a free agent in 2026, but the team could also use the franchise tag to prevent his departure at that point. Parsons would have to decide his next move if the Cowboys couldn't trade him, though a source close to him notes that Parsons never threatened to hold out. And, if healthy, he would have played on the option.”

So, the Cowboys have to be happy with the acquisition of two first-round draft picks and run-stuffing defensive lineman Kenny Clark. It’s almost a certainty that the Cowboys will get better against the run. But will they be able to pressure the quarterback consistently? That hadn’t been a question over the last four seasons.

So which team got the better end of this trade? Most people would be quick to say the Packers. However, if the Cowboys get two stud players in the first round over the next couple of years, opinions would sway. One NFC executive didn’t waffle on his opinion.

“Very bad for Dallas in that they received little compensation in comparison to other superstar prime trades,” the executive said.