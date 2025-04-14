The Dallas Cowboys have started their offseason training program, and despite ongoing contract discussions, linebacker Micah Parsons has been in attendance.

A source confirmed Parsons' attendance to ESPN's Todd Archer. Heading into his first season as the Cowboys' head coach, Brian Schottenheimer expects Parsons to show up for voluntary sessions.

“I feel very comfortable. Micah said he's going to be around. I think that he wants to be,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN. “I think we're all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day, he's a great player and we think he's just getting started, to be honest with you. I have no question in my mind that he'll be around.”

The two sides are determined to get the contract discussions out of the way before the season begins. Parsons, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott, are excited for the Schottenheimer era in Dallas.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott getting close to return

With offseason work beginning to ramp up, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making progress in his recovery.

“I'm getting close to where I want to be, I don't want to put a percentage on it,” Prescott said of his hamstring at the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala via Cowboys.com. “I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all.

This is not Prescott's first time dealing with recovering from an injury, but he knows he has a lot of good football in front of him still.

“It's just the work that I've put into it, unfortunately I've been through this process of recovering from injuries before that I embrace it,” Prescott said. “I know that a better version of me is on the other side, so that's just the way that I've approached this whole offseason and this whole rehab process.”

Prescott has confidence in the progress he has made, feeling confident that he could suit up for the team today if needed.

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said. “It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time's right.”

Prescott has been keeping himself busy while recovering, staying involved with various charitable functions.

“They want to be doctors, they want to be teachers, they want to be the future quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, and I'm here to tell them that they can be,” Prescott said. “They can make their adversity their strength, and it's just a blessing to be a part of this.”