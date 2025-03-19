The Dallas Cowboys need another weapon for Dak Prescott. Cooper Kupp was an option, but they never seriously pursued him, despite family ties to the franchise. Kupp ultimately landed with the Seattle Seahawks.

So, where does America's Team go from here? CeeDee Lamb is the clear WR1, but behind him, there isn't a ton of depth. Cowboys' ESPN insider Todd Archer shed light on any potential moves Dallas could make to strengthen their receiver room:

“Where will they find a receiver? The Cowboys were not a big player for Cooper Kupp, per sources, despite his ties to new receivers coach Junior Adams. They looked at the veterans available, but injury and cost dimmed their pursuit. A trade for one remains possible, as does drafting one, perhaps even in the first round.”

There isn't a ton of trade targets at WR available. One notable free agent who is a familiar face to Cowboys fans however is Amari Cooper. He spent 2024 with the Buffalo Bills and played with Dallas from 2018-2021. He had a pair of seasons in Texas where he compiled more than 1,000 yards. Cooper may be an option.

As for the draft, the Cowboys have the No. 12 pick. Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden are a handful of the top names who will go high in next month's draft at the WR position. America's Team has also been heavily linked to star running back Ashton Jeanty. That's another massive need for this organization and Jeanty has publicly voiced he'd love to play for the prestigious franchise.

There's no question Kupp would've been a solid addition, but the Cowboys clearly didn't see it that way. As things stand, Dak will be relying on Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, and KaVontae Turpin. Brandin Cooks is a free agent who is interested in a Cowboys reunion, despite a limited role in '24.