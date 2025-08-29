The Dallas Cowboys were at the center of the chaos during the NFL offseason. Jerry Jones brought an end to the Micah Parsons drama by trading him to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas received Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in the deal that caught the NFL world off guard. In the aftermath of the deal, the Cowboys are weighing their options. One of them is trading the picks away.

Parsons' exit sent Dallas' fanbase into a riot. It is the second time this year that a sports team in that city traded away a superstar player out of nowhere. However, Jones' attacks against his defensive star had experts wondering if the Cowboys would consider trading him away. The Packers leapt on those rumors and made the most of it. Now, Parsons resides in the NFC North.

Fans around the league are left baffled by the fact that Jones would trade Parsons at all. Now, there are reports that the Cowboys might not hold on to everything they got in return. Clark enters a situation where he has to anchor an entire defense from the front lines. The two picks that he arrived with may be sent right back out in a new deal, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said do not rule out the team potentially trading the picks they just got for Micah Parsons on trades for other players,” Meirov said.

Despite the blockbuster trade, Dallas enters the season trying to make things interesting in the NFC East. However, the Cowboys' defense lacks the talent to stop opponents consistently enough to stay in games. Clark's arrival helps, but the first-round picks won't help Jones' team compete now. They do have value to teams around the league hoping to accumulate draft capital.

Parsons' exit has Cowboys fans beside themselves. However, Jones could ease the pain by bringing in other impact players with the picks he got from the deal. Despite that potential outcome, he appears to have lost the support of his fans.