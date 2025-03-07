Will the Denver Broncos go whole hog in free agency? And will their haul include a certain Texans’ receiver? That remains to be seen, as does the draft. Still, here is the Broncos' five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Broncos returned to playoff relevance in 2024, reaching the postseason before bowing out with a thumping loss to the Bills. To get steps further in 2025, the Broncos have some holes they need to fill.

First and foremost, they want more weapons for young quarterback Bo Nix. And the first round took care of it.

Broncos land WR Matthew Golden with pick No. 20

This can be described as a great pick for the Broncos, even though Golden landed about where he expected to be. The 5-foot-11, 191 Texas product could give the Broncos quite a lift on offense, according to his scouting report on Pro Football Network.

“Matthew Golden is the most well-rounded receiver prospect,” PFN wrote. “While he’s not an elite athlete in a singular category, he still does all of the little things at a high enough level to carve out a role within an offense. Golden may never emerge as a primary target in the NFL, but he’s balanced enough to be a fantastic WR2 or WR3 on a team.

“His ability to create consistent separation with his speed or quick feet makes him a reliable target. He also made a number of highlight-worthy catches in his final few games of the season. His length and size mean he has a reduced catch radius, and can be easily brought down by defenders. However, there is plenty of upside in his profile thanks to his speed and efficient route running.”

Had Jalon Walker fallen to this pick, the Broncos would have grabbed him. But the Buccaneers snagged him at No. 19.

Golden fits into the mold that general manger George Paton wants to find in the draft, according to nytimes.com. He said the team doesn’t have to spend big in free agency, and can rely on picking young players.

“I just think you don’t always need the big splash,” Paton said. “You don’t always need to buy your team. You build it the right way, you draft, you develop, and you’re selective in free agency. You’re hopefully measured. Does that mean you’re not going to have a big signing this year? No. I think, for the most part, you just have to be measured.”

RB Kaleb Johnson is the pick in Round 2

Once again, the Broncos get a solid player who fits what they want to do on offense. This goes outside of their needs list, but the Iowa product is a good pick anyway.

“Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had an incredible season, solidifying his spot in the NFL Draft conversation,” PFN wrote. “At 6'0″ and 225 pounds, he’s a rare mix of power and agility, like a pitcher with both a fastball and a changeup. Whether breaking tackles or outrunning defenders, Johnson consistently shines against elite competition. Once in the Heisman Trophy discussion, his stock only continues to climb.”

The only question is whether the Broncos could have grabbed Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson instead.

But adding a running back helps Nix as well. The Broncos finished dead center of the pack at No. 16 in yards rushing per game. Adding Johnson could turn the offense in a true double threat and lift the Broncos into a more meaningful playoff team.

WR Jalen Royals lands with Broncos in Round 3

There’s a chance the Broncos added too much offense in the first three rounds. With Golden already in the fold, taking a shot at Royals could weaken another position.

They’ve gone three picks without addressing tight end, linebacker, or the safety position. But perhaps Royals would be too tough to pass up here. Draft pundits like the Utah State product to go off the board a little sooner.

“Jalen Royals is a dynamic wide receiver known for his exceptional speed and playmaking ability,” PFN wrote. “He possesses impressive speed, making him a consistent deep threat who can stretch defenses vertically. Royals excels in creating separation on deep routes, utilizing his acceleration and sharp route-running skills.

“His strong hands and body control allow him to secure contested catches, and he demonstrates impressive ball-tracking abilities on downfield throws. After the catch, Royals is dangerous, using his agility and vision to elude defenders and gain additional yardage. While he has been highly productive, concerns exist regarding his experience against elite competition and his ability to handle physical press coverage.”

Safety position finally addressed in Round 4

With Virginia safety Jonas Salker falling to the Broncos at No. 121, they’re talking a bit of a chance.

However, Salker is versatile, physical, and smart.

“(Salker) excels in run support, demonstrating a quick trigger and efficient pursuit angles to close ground on ball carriers,” PFN wrote. “In coverage, Sanker showcases good footwork and anticipation, effectively disrupting passing lanes and making plays on the ball. His experience in both two-high safety and nickel positions highlights his adaptability within various defensive schemes.

“However, he occasionally exhibits tightness in his hips, which can affect his ability to match up against quicker receivers in man coverage. Sanker's tackling prowess and versatility make him a valuable asset for defenses seeking a reliable and multifaceted defensive back.”

Overall, the Bronocs significantly improved their offense with this draft. They didn’t do enough on defense, which means the team will need to score a high total of points to consistently win in 2025. Overall grade: B.