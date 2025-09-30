The Denver Broncos cruised to an easy win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 28-3, on “Monday Night Football” at Empower Field at Mile High and improved to 2-2.

The Broncos shut down the Bengals in the last three quarters with their gritty defense, while quarterback Bo Nix engineered their balanced offense. Nix threw for a season-high 326 yards and two touchdowns, including one to wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton had five receptions for 81 yards as he continued his strong play this season. After the win, he credited Nix for believing in him. He said they talked a lot during the offseason, with the second-year signal-caller urging him to “tap into another level.”

The 29-year-old Sutton also saluted the entire squad for their constant support.

“I got a great room as well, man. I got a great group of wide receivers—young guys and some veterans in there. It's always good to have a group of guys who always push you to be a better version of yourself,” said Sutton in an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity, grateful for having such a good support system around me.”

Article Continues Below

Courtland Sutton is grateful to be a Denver Bronco 💙 pic.twitter.com/kIFuHzCiSt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 30, 2025

Sutton is coming off a solid campaign, tallying a career-best 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and two touchdowns. But he will be the first to say that he's always a work in progress.

“Each year I come in, I tell people I think there's a lot of limitations that the outside tries to put on myself, and it's always fun to be able to go into the offseason knowing that there's an opportunity for me to grow and continue to develop myself into a player that I feel like I can be,” added Sutton.

If he keeps it up, he could earn his second trip to the Pro Bowl after getting his first nod in 2019.