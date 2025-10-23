The Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the surging Denver Broncos (5-2) on Sunday, October 26. This promises to be one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 8. Denver has been one of the league’s hottest teams. They ride a four-game win streak capped by a thrilling 33-32 comeback Week 7 victory over the New York Giants.

Dallas, meanwhile, continues to flash its trademark offensive firepower. Dak Prescott has posted four straight games with at least three touchdown passes. The return of CeeDee Lamb has re-energized the passing attack. In addition, George Pickens continues to be a dangerous secondary option. Yet, the Cowboys’ defense remains a concern. Inconsistent pass coverage and a middling pass rush could prove costly against a confident Broncos offense that thrives on balance.

Mile High memories and misery

If there’s one stat that haunts the Cowboys, it’s this: they haven’t won in Denver in over 30 years. The altitude, the noise, and the Broncos’ defensive intensity make Mile High one of the NFL’s most unforgiving venues. Denver’s defense will also get a boost with the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw from injured reserve. That should bolster an already elite front seven.

This matchup is strength versus strength. Dallas owns the league’s second-highest scoring offense. Meanwhile, Denver allows just 17.8 points per game. Something will have to give. If the Cowboys’ offensive line can neutralize Denver’s relentless pass rush, they’ll have a shot to flip the narrative. Of course, if Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper get rolling, it could be another long, frustrating afternoon for Prescott and company.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Cowboys and the Broncos in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Dak Prescott extends his interception-free streak

Few quarterbacks in football are playing as efficiently as Prescott right now. Over his last four games, he’s thrown 14 total touchdowns with zero interceptions. In last week’s rout of Washington, Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three scores.

Denver’s defense is no joke, though. They pressure quarterbacks at a league-best rate. That said, Prescott’s poise and quick release should keep him a step ahead. The return of Lamb stretches defenses vertically, while Javonte Williams and Jake Ferguson provide safety valves underneath. Prescott should keep his streak alive. He will finish with a 2-touchdown, 0-interception game while surpassing 250 passing yards.

Javonte Williams slows down against Dallas’ front

The Broncos’ offense has lived off balance and grit. Javonte Williams has been central to that formula. He’s averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry this season and just torched Washington for 116 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. However, Williams now faces a Cowboys front that, while inconsistent, remains stout against power runners when disciplined.

Williams will be held under 75 rushing yards with no scores as Dallas prioritizes containing the run. That will force Denver into more third-and-long situations. They will play into the Cowboys’ pass-rushing strengths. Williams will still grind out tough yards, but this won’t be one of his breakout performances.

George Pickens steps up as CeeDee Lamb draws extra attention

Lamb has been sensational since returning from injury. He torched defenses for 110 yards and a touchdown against Washington last week. In Denver, though, he’ll likely face bracket coverage designed to neutralize him. That’s where George Pickens comes in. The young wideout has quietly been one of Prescott’s most trusted targets, averaging over 80 yards per game in his last three outings.

With Lamb commanding double teams, Pickens should find space to exploit single coverage. His combination of physicality and body control makes him a nightmare for corners in contested situations. Pickens will eclipse 100 yards receiving and find the end zone. He will give Dallas the complementary firepower it needs to stay in the game.

Cowboys continue Mile High futility

Here’s where the optimism hits a wall. The Cowboys have not won in Denver since 1992. That streak doesn’t look likely to end this weekend. Sure, Prescott’s efficiency and Dallas’ offensive depth give them a fighting chance. However, the Broncos’ defense has been nearly unbeatable at home. Their pass rush, combined with crowd noise and altitude, creates a perfect storm for visiting offenses.

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, continues to find ways to close out games late. That's a trait that’s defined their four-game winning streak. Dallas will fall again to Denver, 27–20, powered by another clutch fourth-quarter surge from Bo Nix and a defense that frustrates Prescott just enough to preserve the win. Dallas moves to 3-4-1, left searching for answers anew.

Final thoughts

This Week 8 clash has all the makings of a heavyweight battle. We have a top-tier offense versus a championship-caliber defense. For Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, it’s a chance to prove they can win tough games on the road against elite defenses. For the Broncos, it’s another opportunity to show their resurgence is no fluke.

Ultimately, Denver’s home-field advantage and relentless pass rush could be too much for Dallas to overcome. Expect a hard-fought game filled with momentum swings. When the dust settles, though, the Cowboys will falter in the face of the Broncos’ balance and grit.