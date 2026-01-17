The Denver Broncos encountered a physical Buffalo Bills team Saturday. One that handed rising rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant an NFL injury.

Bryant exited the game during the first quarter. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update of his playing status: Bryant is out for the duration of the game.

The wideout from Illinois watched Denver keep things tied up at 10 before halftime arrived.

Bryant managed to catch three passes on all three of his targets. He tallied up 32 yards before the head shot. His injury even occurred before star cornerback Patrick Surtain II went into the blue tent.

He wasn't the only WR injury, as Troy Franklin exited with a hamstring ailment. Head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix were left with an even thinner wideout room for this NFL Playoffs game.

How Broncos fared despite injury pileup vs. Bills

Denver, meanwhile, drove down the field and broke into Buffalo territory with under 40 seconds left in the second quarter. The Broncos aggressively pushed the ball with visions of scoring before the half.

Nix completed a 15-yard strike to Marvin Mims for the first down while facing third-and-10. That completion further placed the Broncos into field goal range by crossing Buffalo's 30-yard line.

But that wasn't Nix's most aggressive throw on that drive. He found a wide open Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the 29=yard touchdown to go up 17-10.

WHAT A PASS! Bo Nix with a DIME to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the Broncos TD just before halftime 😤 pic.twitter.com/CoHdTOrUVN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Humphrey made up for a crucial drop earlier. He also caught one pass for four yards before that long touchdown.

Buffalo, though, delivered a costly mistake that kept the momentum on the Broncos' side. Josh Allen escaped the pocket and scrambled — but lost the football on a fumble. Denver ended with a Will Lutz 50-yard field goal.