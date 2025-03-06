The Denver Broncos fired linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer at Denver International Airport. The incident occurred Feb. 23, just before the Broncos coaching staff traveled to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. The decision came after extensive discussions between team leadership, including Owner/CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton.

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways. We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time,” said Broncos head coach Sean Payton. “I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Michael Wilhoite arrest details

Wilhoite, 38, faces three charges: second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction of a peace officer, and criminal mischief.

Court records state that Wilhoite parked his Ford Bronco in a prohibited area at the airport. When confronted by an officer, he allegedly responded with profanity, telling the officer to “shut the [expletive] up.”

The situation got physical when Wilhoite reportedly chest-bumped the officer, and the officer shoved him back. Wilhoite responded by punching the officer to the ground. As Wilhoite attempted to leave, the officer deployed his taser before Wilhoite drove away. Police arrested him shortly thereafter, and he spent the night in jail.

According to documents, the officer sustained visible knee injuries. He also reported damage to his left wrist as well as jaw pain.

Wilhoite joined the Broncos as an outside linebackers coach before the 2023 season. He played seven seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2016), before finishing his playing career with the Seattle Seahawks (2017). The former undrafted free agent from Washburn University started 45 games throughout his career, recording over 300 tackles before transitioning to coaching.