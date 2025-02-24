Michael Wilhoite was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer, per Mike Klis of 9News, nearly two years after being hired as outside linebackers coach for the Denver Broncos. The alleged incident is said to have transpired after the accused dropped someone off at the Denver International Airport.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks LB was transported to a jail and is scheduled to appear in Denver County court on Monday morning. There is little known at this time, but his place of employment did make a statement.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Broncos spokesperson said, per 9News. The team is gearing up for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to begin on Feb. 27, but will obviously monitor this situation going forward.

Wilhoite, an undrafted talent out of Division II Kansas-based program Washburn University, spent the 2011 season with the United Football League's Omaha Nighthawks before carving out a path to the NFL. He spent five years with the Niners and wrapped up his playing career with the Seahawks, recording 298 combined tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 79 regular season games.

The 38-year-old wasted little time in transitioning to coaching, serving posts as a special teams assistant and defensive assistant under then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton from 2019-20. He caught the Los Angeles Chargers' eye and signed on to become their new linebackers coach ahead of the 2021-22 NFL campaign. Wilhoite, after spending two seasons in LA, reunited with Payton on the Broncos.

His impact with Denver is perhaps most felt through the progression of OLB Nik Bonitto, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors after totaling 13.5 sacks (third-best in NFL), 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2024-25.

Broncos fans eagerly await to see what comes of Michael Wilhoite's arrest.