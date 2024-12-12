As the Denver Broncos will play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday afternoon, there is some that fans will celebrate as offensive tackle Garett Bolles has signed a four-year extension to stay with the team. One of the key Broncos protectors of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, he took to social media to announce the contract in exciting fashion, which the news was also confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapport to be a $82 million deal.

Bolles would take to X, formerly Twitter, and post a video of a clip from the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character has the face of Bolles, saying that he is not leaving.

“Broncos Country, It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything!” Bolles wrote in the post. “And …I’m not leaving. The show goes on!”

Broncos' Garett Bolles looks to protect Bo Nix for the foreseeable future

In the Broncos win over the Cleveland Browns on the Dec. 2 edition of Monday night football, which was their last game with the bye week last Sunday, Bolles had a hard task of containing superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. Not only did he individually have zero sacks, but he only had one quarterback hit, which amplified a great day for Denver's offensive line, recording zero sacks altogether.

Bolles was drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and ever since then, he has been a foundational piece for the team that has been through three hired head coaches, including the current one, Sean Payton. He was in the final year of his current contract as the expectation was to lock up Bolles, who has emerged in recent years as one of the best tackles in football.

It was also important for the team to sign Bolles to a contract extension, especially since they want to have a productive offensive line behind the rookie signal-caller in Nox, one that protects his blind side.

At any rate, the Broncos are currently 8-5, which puts them third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. They look to build on their three-game winning streak as they face the Colts to solidify some sort of playoff position.