The Denver Broncos have a playoff rematch on their hands. Last year, the team made the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50, but the Buffalo Bills blew them out 31-7 in the Wild Card Round. Now, the two square off again in the Divisional Round after Denver secured a first-round bye and Buffalo won a thriller against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos will be seeking revenge because last year's playoff matchup was a wake-up call. A lot has changed in Denver that will allow the Broncos to turn their fate around this go-around. So, just why will this matchup be different from last year's game?

The Broncos added to the roster in the offseason

The Broncos made major strides toward fielding a competitive roster last year. It all started with the drafting of Bo Nix, who immediately impressed as a rookie. The defense also had loads of star talent. Most notably, Patrick Surtain II won the Defensive Player of the Year award last year. Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Alex Singleton, Jonathan Cooper, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian helped round out one of the best defensive units in football.

However, the offense needed roster additions in order to take the next step forward, and the defense needed help to become truly elite. The Broncos added running back talent to provide more offensive balance. RJ Harvey was drafted in the second round, and JK Dobbins was signed in free agency. Harvey has made an immediate impact in his first season, and Dobbins was on a tear before suffering a Lisfranc injury, although the running back is nearing a return. Sean Payton also added his coveted “Joker” in the form of tight end Evan Engram.

The defense signed Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Hufanga ended up as one of six Broncos to make an All-Pro team this season, and although Greenlaw has missed a lot of time because of suspensions and injuries, he brings a different dynamic when healthy. The Broncos also drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round to create arguably the best cornerback room in football.

Denver's elite pass rushing, combined with their prowess in coverage, led to the team leading the NFL in sacks by a large margin. In fact, their 68 sacks on the season pushed for the all-time record of 72. This elite and improved defense is one of the few in the NFL that can slow down Josh Allen, especially because Buffalo's receiving corps is riddled by injuries.

Allen will be under constant duress against the Broncos, but Denver has enough running-stopping ability to slow down James Cook if the Bills decide to implement a run-heavy approach. The Denver offense will need to score a lot more points than they did in last year's playoff matchup, too. Luckily, the Bills have one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. Harvey could be in for a big day, especially because the Broncos have an elite offensive line.

Denver is much improved in late-game situations than 2024

It is evident that Denver has more talent on the roster than they did when they lost to the Bills last year. The team has also taken the next step forward in understanding how to win games, and it is clear that they have the “it” factor required of teams that find playoff success.

Winning in the playoffs is all about grinding out close games. That was evident in the Wild Card Round, as nearly every matchup came down to the wire. No team had more late-game success than the Broncos did this year. Eleven of their 14 wins came by one score.

The Broncos were particularly impressive in crunch time. Even when Nix and the offense started out slow, they continued to mount comeback after comeback. In fact, their 12 comebacks on the season were an NFL record. The offense has moments of stagnation, and that could cost the Broncos, but Nix and company tend to turn up in the biggest moments.

Allen has the talent to win any game, but Denver's roster is much deeper than Buffalo's. This time, the Broncos will come out on top.