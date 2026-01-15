The Denver Broncos are deep in preparation for their Divisional Round showdown with the Buffalo Bills, but one key name on the defense remains a question mark.

On Wednesday, the Broncos released their latest injury report, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw was listed as a limited participant for the second consecutive day due to a hamstring injury.

Greenlaw’s status is arguably the biggest storyline heading into the weekend. Since joining Denver, the veteran linebacker has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the defense. His ability to cover ground and make open-field tackles is exactly what the Broncos need against a Bills offense led by Josh Allen, who thrives on extending plays and testing the second level of a defense.

Seeing Greenlaw stuck in “limited” gear this late in the week isn't the time to hit the panic button just yet, but it definitely raises eyebrows. Soft tissue injuries like hamstrings are notoriously tricky, and the Broncos will likely be cautious with him until kickoff.

It wasn't all bad news on the report, though. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who has been dealing with a hip issue, was a full participant for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Having “JFM” at 100% is a massive boost for a defensive front tasked with containing the Bills' rushing attack.

However, the linebacker depth is testing the coaching staff's nerves. Alongside Greenlaw, linebacker Drew Sanders was also limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle injury. Tight end Lucas Krull (foot) rounded out the list of limited participants.

Broncos Country will be glued to Thursday's final report. If Greenlaw can upgrade to full participation, everyone breathes easier. If not, the defense faces a significantly taller task in Buffalo.