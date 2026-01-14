The Denver Broncos’ preparation for the Divisional Round extends beyond the practice field, as head coach Sean Payton issued specific instructions to fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. Payton believes crowd involvement can play a decisive role, particularly in disrupting Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Broncos will host Buffalo this weekend's clash, as the AFC’s No. 1 seed looks to defend its home turf with a trip to the AFC Championship Game at stake. With the margin for error slim, Payton outlined a plan designed to maximize the home-field advantage by targeting Buffalo’s offensive communication.

The strategy emphasizes timing rather than sheer volume. Payton explained that crowd noise is most effective before the snap, when quarterbacks and offenses are finalizing play calls. Instead of erupting as teams break the huddle, the goal is to create disruption as they enter it.

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov captured Payton’s message directly to the fan base.

#Broncos HC Sean Payton is asking fans to make noise when Josh Allen and the Bills enter the huddle each time on Saturday. He says fans usually get loudest when teams break the huddle. It should be when they enter the huddle. (🎥 @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/Tj1KZnXtCN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2026

Payton emphasized that quarterback-to-helmet communication cuts off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock. Disrupting that window can force confusion, rushed decisions, or burned timeouts—small margins that can swing playoff games.

For the Broncos, the approach reflects a broader emphasis on detail. Denver secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed through disciplined execution, and Payton’s message reinforces that preparation extends beyond the sidelines.

The Bills arrive as the No. 6 seed with Allen leading one of the league’s most dynamic offenses, though Buffalo enters the matchup banged up after a hard-fought 27–24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Allen scored a last-second rushing touchdown to win it. Denver expects the Bills to rely heavily on pre-snap communication to counter crowd noise and altitude at Empower Field at Mile High.

Saturday’s contest marks Denver’s first home playoff game in more than a decade. If Broncos fans follow the directive, the crowd could influence every defensive snap as the team pushes for a return to the AFC Championship Game.