The Denver Broncos are gearing up for their first game in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and they have just received some good news on the injury front heading into their AFC Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos released an injury report on Tuesday, and it showed linebacker Dre Greenlaw finally returning to practice, albeit on a limited capacity, via an update shared by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

“Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) was limited in his first practice back after missing the past two games. John Franklin-Myers a full go. Limited status has been the norm this season for Broncos players during first practice after having IR windows opened, as was case for Sanders, Krull,” Kosmider wrote via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

This is welcome news for the Broncos' stop unit, as it prepares for what should be a tough matchup against the Josh Allen-led Bills offense.

The 28-year-old Greenlaw missed the final two Broncos games of the 2025 NFL regular season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16's 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Thanks to Denver finishing with a 14-3 record in the regular season and securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC that comes with a first-round bye, Greenlaw was able to get a lot of extra rest. Now, it seems that he's about to be given the go signal to see action on the field for the Bills matchup.

Greenlaw has chances to log a full practice as well before meeting with Buffalo, which will take place at Empower Field at Mile High this coming Saturday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks product played in only eight games in the regular season, as he sat out contests because of another lower-body injury (and a suspension). In his first campaign with Denver, Greenlaw recorded a sack, an interception, two passes defended and 43 combined tackles.

A fifth-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers at the 2019 NFL Draft, Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in March 2025.