The Denver Broncos' 33-30 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills in overtime turned out to be a sweet, but bitter moment. Shortly after the contest, it was announced that Bo Nix sustained a broken bone injury in his ankle during the game and was officially ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.

With Jarrett Stidham set to start in place of Bo Nix, the Broncos brought in another quarterback to the practice squad to serve as an emergency backup. Reports indicate that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci is joining Denver for the remainder of the playoffs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Broncos are signing veteran QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per source. He rejoins the team he played for two seasons ago.”

This is the second time in DiNucci's career that he has been signed to the Broncos' practice squad. The last time he was on the team was in 2023. He never played a single snap for the club and remained on the practice squad.

Regardless, DiNucci seems excited to rejoin the Broncos. Although he is not likely to play in the AFC Conference Championship game, the 29-year-old quarterback sent a Super Bowl message to the fanbase.

“It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services,” said DiNucci. “Good thing my schedule is open this week. Broncos country… Let's go get a Super Bowl?”

The last time DiNucci saw NFL action came in the 2020-21 campaign when he participated in three games with the Cowboys, starting in one. In that three-game stretch, DiNucci recorded 219 yards while owning a 53.5% completion percentage. He did not record a single touchdown or interception.

So, the Broncos' quarterback plan seems set with Bo Nix ruled out with the ankle injury. Stidham is expected to start, while DiNucci could be activated from the practice squad and serve as the backup.