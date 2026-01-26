After an incredible start to the 2025 NFL season, JK Dobbins' run with the Denver Broncos ended before Thanksgiving, rushing the ball 18 times for 77 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders before landing on IR with a foot injury.

While the injury was initially diagnosed as season-ending, Dobbins was asked during his exit interview after the Broncos' loss to the New England Patriots if there was a chance he could have tried it in the Super Bowl. His answer? A resounding yes.

“Yeah, I was 100% playing in the Super Bowl,” Dobbins declared.

So, will the win over Las Vegas go down as Dobbins' final game in a Broncos jersey? While Dobbins doesn't know just yet, as he did only sign a one-year deal with the team, he has loved his time in Denver and would like to continue playing for Sean Payton into the future.

“I'm a Buckeye, and I'm a Bronco. I wasn't drafted here, but I do firmly believe that I'm a Bronco. I love everyone here,” Dobbins noted. “I even love you guys. Because, as I can recall, at the beginning, like in the summer, you guys were predicting like 700 yards for me, rushing throughout the whole year. I got that in 10 weeks. Almost 800. So it is hard to be, you know, hard to like you guys, but I like you guys. That's how great it is here.”

Initially drafted into the NFL by the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins has played for a different team in each of the last three seasons, going from the Charm City to the Los Angeles Chargers, and then the Broncos from 2023-25. While injuries remain a concern, and could keep him trapped on a one-year contract for the rest of his career, Denver found great success with Dobbins on their roster and could opt to keep him as a result.