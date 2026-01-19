Following the gut-wrenching Bo Nix injury news, the Denver Broncos may have to heavily rely on their running game in order to clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in a decade. The backfield as currently constructed has struggled of late, but there is a possibility it gets a huge boost for Sunday's AFC Championship matchup versus the New England Patriots. The team is opening the practice window for JK Dobbins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Broncos’ JK Dobbins ‘has a chance’ to return from injury for AFC Championship Game
