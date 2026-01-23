The Denver Broncos will be without Bo Nix in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots after he sustained a broken bone in his ankle. Jarrett Stidham is set to start at quarterback instead. However, Stidham has the fanbase in their feelings after what he did during the team's practice on Thursday.

Reports claim that Stidham typically high-fives Nix during warm-ups. Despite the 25-year-old quarterback missing from practice, Stidham still went through the motions as if he were giving Nix a high-five while taking the field, according to Zac Stevens and Ryan Greene of DNVR Sports.

Jarrett Stidham typically high-fives Bo Nix during warm ups. Jarrett kept that going even without Bo here 🥹

🎥 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/7ZABpu1Len — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 22, 2026

The video caught the attention of Broncos fans everywhere. Many of them admitted the clip was making them emotional due to Bo Nix dealing with an injury. Meanwhile, others appreciated Jarrett Stidham for still acknowledging Nix even though he wasn't on the field.

“Bruh… I'm not crying, you're crying,” said one fan.

Another individual stated, “Don't… [You're] making a grown man [cry].”

Guys I think there is dust in the air and it’s getting in my eyes pic.twitter.com/ZTyiHjw0s5 — Jay (@whyam1onthis) January 22, 2026

“What a GOAT,” exclaimed another user.

Article Continues Below

This person asked,” Why did this make me choke up a little, though?”

“Still devastated that this had to happen to Bo,” claimed one fan.

Another fan pointed out, “This is amazing, and at the same time, Bo's not dead, he will return at some point.”

Sunday's contest against the Patriots will be Stidham's fifth career start in the NFL. He began his career in 2019, ironically with New England. After taking the 2021-22 campaign off, the 29-year-old backup quarterback returned to the league with the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed with the Broncos in 2023 and has remained in Denver ever since.

Jarrett Stidham enters the AFC Championship with 1,422 career passing yards and eight touchdowns. He's also thrown eight interceptions and owns a career 59.4% completion percentage.