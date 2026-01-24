Peyton Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory, shared his thoughts on backup QB Jarrett Stidham during an appearance with 104.3 The Fan this week.

Stidham will get the starting nod for the Broncos in Sunday's AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. Stidham was thrust into the starting role after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Manning, who has known Stidham for several years, expressed strong confidence in the young quarterback's ability to step up in this crucial moment.

“I shot him a text on Sunday when I heard the news like everybody else and wished him luck and he said ‘looking forward to a fun weekend,'” said Manning. “So, he's excited about the opportunity and obviously hates it for Bo, like all of us do. But it's a great opportunity for him and I'm pulling hard for him.”

Manning highlights Jarrett Stidham's preparation and honesty

Manning also praised Stidham's work ethic and emphasized his honesty as one of his strengths.

Article Continues Below

“He's a great guy. Look, he's very confident because he puts the work in,” said Manning. “Obviously, he hasn't been on the field, and he's not trying to make you think he's played more than he has. He's honest about how much he's played. But you hear his teammates talk about how hard he prepares, so I think he's able to play all season because he puts the time in.”

The five-time MVP also expressed his confidence in head coach Sean Payton, while also offering a little advice of his own ahead of Sunday's big matchup.

“I think Sean’s gonna rally the troops,” said Manning. “I think the fact the Broncos are underdogs, Sean’s gonna use that to the Broncos advantage and kind of tell the team that nobody thinks they can win.

“Don't hold anything back in this game. You've got a good play, you've got a trick play, you've got something you think might work, go for it. Because it's a long offseason if you don't win this game, so might as well go for it.”

The Broncos and Patriots will kick off the AFC Championship at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.