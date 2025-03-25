For the first time in his career, Von Miller was involuntarily made a free agent in March when he was released by the Buffalo Bills. Still without a team, Miller sees his current opportunity as a “fun” time in his career as he weighs out his options during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

With multiple potential options on the table, Miller is not ruling out a hypothetical return to the Denver Broncos. When asked by Kay Adams, Miller shrugged off the idea but did not reject it, saying he just wants to “wait and see” on the ‘Up and Adams Show.'

“You just have to see,” Miller said. “I've always loved the blue and orange. I'm at a fun time right now in my career. You just have to wait and see and take it one day at a time. It sounds fun, but you have to wait and see.”

Von Miller back to the Broncos? He’s not ruling it out just yet but says, "You can never replace Josh Allen."@heykayadams | @VonMiller pic.twitter.com/fWoY8hAmyt — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Miller spent the first 10.5 of his 13 seasons in the league with the Broncos, with whom he was named MVP of Super Bowl L. Denver has all but guaranteed it will retire Miller's No. 58 once he officially hangs up the cleats, as no player has worn the number with the team since he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Adams brought up the question once Miller revealed he was with Brandon McManus, Brett Rypien and Courtland Sutton on vacation in Mexico. All four players spent time with the Broncos at some point in their careers, with Sutton the only one still on the team.

Von Miller states priorities in his next team

While Miller says he views his current free agency as “fun,” he also noted how scary the process is. Miller gave Adams his wishes for his next team, which he hopes will be another title contender.

“Fifteen years in the game, you just don't want to go through the growing pains of losing again,” Miller said. “That'll drag you down faster than anything else… Winning football games is a huge priority for me and everything else will come after that.”

Von Miller's top priority heading into free agency after 15 years in the NFL… 👀@heykayadams | @VonMiller pic.twitter.com/JIJm3jk2DH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Coming off a 10-win season in 2024, the Broncos might not be viewed as top Super Bowl contenders, but certainly are a winning franchise. The organization's improvement under Sean Payton only got brighter with the promising rookie campaign Bo Nix put together late in the year.

Miller is coming off a six-sack season, tied for second-most on the Bills in 2024. His resurgent performance emphatically wiped out his zero-sack campaign in 2023, which had many fans believing his retirement was forthcoming.