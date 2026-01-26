The Denver Broncos witnessed their championship aspirations disappear in a 10-7 AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots, marking a quiet end to a dominant 14-3 season. In a locker room filled with the heavy silence of a season’s end, edge rusher Jonathon Cooper delivered a sobering observation:

“They just found a way to win. And we didn’t.”

Despite a defensive performance that limited the Patriots to just ten points, the night was defined by Denver's inability to capitalize on early chances.

Head coach Sean Payton pointed to the first half as the deciding factor, admitting that “momentum and field position didn't yield what it needed to yield,” as the team failed to score again after an initial first-quarter touchdown.

According to a report from ESPN, Payton’s deepest regret centers on a second-quarter sequence while Denver led 7-0. Facing a fourth-and-one at the New England 14-yard line, Payton initially ordered a run play, but after a timeout, he switched to a bootleg pass.

The decision failed as the Patriots countered with a zone defense that blanketed the receivers.

“I wish I'd stayed with the initial play call,” Payton admitted later, explaining that “the look they showed on film, and the look we saw, wasn't the look we got.” Payton’s aggressive mindset was clear—”I wanted 14-0″—but the missed conversion meant Denver left the red zone without points, a missed opportunity they never regained.

The loss was compounded by two missed field goals and critical turnovers, leaving at least nine points on the table. While Payton spent the moments after the game in silence, staring at his office floor and whispering, “I can't believe we lost,” the focus now shifts to a 2026 offseason with significant resources.

While the 10-7 result at Empower Field remains a haunting memory, the organization has successfully re-established itself as a powerhouse in the AFC, even if the “Orange Crush” revival fell one victory short of the ultimate goal.