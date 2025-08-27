2025 will be Sean Payton's third season in charge of the Denver Broncos. Year two was a big success, as the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time under Payton. This was with first round pick Bo Nix at quarterback. The former Oregon Duck had an excellent rookie season, becoming one of the NFL's most efficient passers as the season progressed. Quarterbacks coach Davis Webb was a major piece of Nix's development, and now, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz on X (formerly Twitter), his presence led to backup signal caller Sam Ehlinger staying with the team on the practice squad over other offers.

“Sources: #Broncos backup QB Sam Ehlinger turned down two 53-man roster opportunities on other teams (he is not subject to waivers as a vested veteran), to start the season on the Denver’s practice squad,” reported Schultz. “Ehlinger loves the Broncos’ QB room with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham + rising star QBs coach Davis Webb, and believes in the team and their bright future.”

The fact that Ehlinger wants to stay and learn under Payton, Webb and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi showcases just how strong of a pull that Payton has with his quarterbacks. Turning down two other guaranteed roster spots to stay on a practice squad is rarely heard of, yet Payton has helped the careers of many signal callers throughout his coaching journey. Will Ehlinger become his latest success story, like Nix was in 2024?

Broncos quarterback room could be one of NFL's best

Nix drew plenty of comparisons to the most famous of Payton's pupils, soon-to-be Hall of Famer Drew Brees, through the 2024 draft process. The quarterback had a vast amount of collegiate experience, starting for two of college football's most known programs at Auburn and Oregon. Ehlinger has a similar background, starting the majority of his time with Texas. The backup signal caller has a lot of attributes that Payton and his staff value, like toughness and a high football IQ.

Even though Stidham is the current backup, don't be surprised if Ehlinger supersedes him at some point. Even if he can't, there's always a chance that a team running a similar offensive system would take a chance on him. If Ehlinger's decision to stay in Denver helps to benefit his career, then it's a win-win scenario for both him and the Broncos.