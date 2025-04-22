Coming off their most successful season in a decade, the Denver Broncos are looking to make a splash in the 2025 NFL Draft. While their current spot at No. 20 is not the most enticing position, George Paton appears to be looking to move up to land a game-changer in the first round. Ashton Jeanty, the consensus top running back of the class, is among those potential targets.

As the Broncos weigh out their potential options, a draft day trade seems to be at the forefront of their minds, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The writer singled out Denver as the “only team” he saw that was “actively exploring” a move up in the first round. If a trade does happen, Breer sees Jeanty as one of the only players they would be looking to grab.

“Until yesterday, the Denver Broncos were the only team I could find that was actively exploring a trade up,” Breer wrote. “If the Broncos move up, it would likely be for an elite skill player such as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and Jeanty is one player I have circled as a trade-up target in a class that doesn't have many of those.”

Running back is arguably the Broncos' biggest need entering the 2o25 NFL Draft. Denver's backfield was among the worst in the league in 2024, causing them to let Javonte Williams walk in free agency. Paton did not find a replacement, leaving just Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson on the roster.

Broncos' interest in Ashton Jeanty ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

With their need for a running back, the Broncos have continued to show significant interest in Jeanty despite their low draft position. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up admitted that Denver was “heavy” on him throughout the pre-draft process.

After years of mediocre offensive production, Denver has its most hope as a franchise since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Coming off a 10-7 season, Sean Payton has almost completely turned the team around, along with 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix. Adding a solid running back to Nix's backfield would be one of the final pieces the team needs to become a legitimate title contender.

However, despite the optimism, the Broncos still have several question marks during the 2025 offseason. The team has yet to extend longtime wideout Courtland Sutton, despite the veteran reporting positive feedback on his negotiations.