The Denver Broncos are a team on the rise after they found their way into the 2024 NFL Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. While they quickly got dismantled by the Buffalo Bills, there's a lot of optimism surrounding the team considering how well rookie quarterback Bo Nix played during his first season in the league. That makes the 2025 NFL draft important for the Broncos, as a strong incoming class could help them take the next step forward.

There are several areas of need the Broncos could target with their first-round pick, which is the No. 20 overall selection. While they continue to be linked to some of the top running backs in this draft class, reports have emerged suggesting that the team will look to add to their defense with their first-round pick, with South Carolina football safety Nick Emmanwori quickly becoming a potential option for them.

“League sources have told us that Denver might use its first-round pick to add to what is already one of the NFL's best defenses. Safety Nick Emmanwori is a wild card to keep an eye on there,” Jordan Reid of ESPN reported.

Could Broncos select Nick Emmanwori with the No. 20 overall pick?

Emmanwori is fresh off a strong 2024 campaign with South Carolina, as he racked up 88 tackles, four interceptions (two of which he returned for touchdowns), and a pair of pass breakups. Emmanwori is a strong tackler who can also hold up in coverage and make plays on the ball, making him an ideal option to fill in the back of any team's secondary.

Denver seemingly has their starting safety duo of Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga in place already, but given Hufanga's injury concerns, they could look to give themselves some protection in the event he goes down again in 2025. That could lead to the versatile Emmanwori being the Broncos pick at No. 20 overall, which would have to be considered a surprise considering how strong their secondary already is.