The Denver Broncos have been a much better team under the leadership of head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos immediately turned things around after hiring Payton, going from a five-win team in 2022 to 8-9 in 2023. Denver won 10 games in 2024 and made the playoffs, though they lost to the Bills in the first round.

Regardless, Denver has a bright future with Payton and Nix leading the way.

The Broncos did not waste any time adding talent this offseason. They upgraded their defense by bringing in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers. Denver already had a solid defense, but these moves significantly raise the floor for the unit.

Denver may still spend some picks on their defense, but the offense should be their main focus during the draft.

The Broncos also added Evan Engram in free agency. He could be the ‘Joker' player that Payton desperately wants to add to his offense.

Even with Engram in the fold, the Broncos need to invest some serious draft capital in their offense.

The Broncos have seven selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 20th overall pick.

Will the Broncos feel comfortable sticking at 20? Or will they be tempted to move up or down the board during the first round?

Below we will explore a few perfect trades the Broncos should consider making heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trade up: Broncos shock the NFL, trading up with Raiders to grab Ashton Jeanty

Broncos receive:

2025 first-round pick (sixth overall)

Raiders receive:

2025 first-round pick (20th overall)

2025 second-round pick (51st overall)

2025 sixth-round pick (197th overall)

2026 second-round pick

Now this would be a spicy trade!

The Broncos have been widely assumed to be drafting a running back at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. They lost Javonte Williams to the Cowboys in free agency and have Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime as their top backs. That will not do.

That's where Ashton Jeanty comes in.

Jeanty would be an electric superstar who could open up the rest of Denver's offense just by stepping onto the field. He put up a whopping 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2024 season. Jeanty even came close to breaking Barry Sanders' collegiate rushing record.

The Jeanty to Denver buzz grew on Tuesday, as Albert Breer suggested the Broncos could be trying to move up to draft him.

“Until yesterday, the Denver Broncos were the only team I could find that was actively exploring a trade up,” Breer wrote. “If the Broncos move up, it would likely be for an elite skill player such as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and Jeanty is one player I have circled as a trade-up target in a class that doesn't have many of those.”

This trade offer could be tempting for the Raiders. Las Vegas does have nine selections in the draft, but most of those are in the later rounds. Adding a second-round pick would give the Raiders three selections on the second day of the draft. The future second-round pick is a nice acquisition as well.

The Raiders have plenty of needs, so they could make good use of the 20th overall pick.

All of that said, this trade still has a very low chance of actually happening.

Even if the Broncos match my conviction for moving up for Jeanty, they could easily be rejected by the Raiders. Las Vegas could choose not to field trade calls altogether, or ask for a huge haul to move off of Jeanty.

Personally I would be comfortable paying a little bit more than the above trade package. But the above offer is already on the edge of paying too much for a first-round running back.

Trade down: Broncos allow Chiefs to move up for offensive lineman

Broncos receive:

2025 first-round pick (31st overall)

2025 second-round pick (63rd overall)

Chiefs receive:

2025 first-round pick (20th overall)

2025 sixth-round pick (191st overall)

The Broncos could also be tempted to move down the board and gain more picks.

In this scenario, the Chiefs are desperate to move up for an offensive lineman. They give up their second-round pick to move up 11 spots to grab Josh Simmons from Ohio State.

The Broncos receive a nice haul for their first-round pick. NFL teams don't often want to make trades with division rivals, but this deal is too good to pass up.

The dream scenario for Denver would be UNC RB Omarion Hampton falling to the 31st overall pick. The Broncos would be extremely tempted to select him there if the opportunity presents itself.

If Hampton is off the board, there would still be plenty of talented players for the Broncos to choose from.

I would expect the Broncos to pursue an interior defender like Kenneth Grant or Tyleik Williams if they do not like the running back options at 31.

Either way, Broncos fans would likely be happy by netting an additional second-round pick.