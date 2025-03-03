The Detroit Lions need to address their defense once again during the 2025 NFL offseason. Detroit invested heavily in their defense last offseason, adding several players who made an impact right away. The Lions brought in DJ Reader and Amik Robertson via free agency and traded for Carlton Davis III. They also spent their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Unfortunately, Detroit's defense was still their main problem during the 2024 season. This time, the problem was a seemingly unending stream of defensive injuries that stopped the Lions in their tracks. Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury was the most high-profile example.

As a result, the Lions are expected to pump even more resources into their defense this offseason.

Detroit enters the offseason with roughly $51 million in cap space to spend in free agency. They should be able to add a couple free agents, but will likely be priced out of the best players on the market.

The Lions also need to keep some cap space in reserve for a few upcoming contract extensions. Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are among the players who Detroit could extend this offseason.

Detroit also has seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to work with, including the 28th overall pick.

Lions fans should expect GM Brad Holmes to address Detroit's biggest areas of need during free agency. Holmes loves to plug holes in free agency, allowing him to target the best players available during the draft instead of drafting for need exclusively.

Does this mean that the Lions will add an edge rusher during NFL free agency next week? I think it is incredibly likely, though the player they add may not be an every-down player who is always lined up opposite of Hutchinson.

Below we will explore one free agent who could help fill Detroit's biggest need of the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Lions need an affordable edge rusher like Dennis Gardeck

Dennis Gardeck may not be a flashy name, but he may be the exact type of player the Lions need to add during free agency.

Gardeck started his career as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Sioux Falls in 2018. He is a career pass rusher who primarily played outside linebacker for the Cardinals.

Gardeck's career got off to a slow start, playing fewer than 100 total snaps during his first three seasons in the NFL. He broke out in 2021, logging 18 pressures and seven sacks on only 79 snaps rushing the passer. Gardeck has been a useful part of Arizona's defense ever since.

His best season came in 2023, when he logged 42 total pressures, including eight sacks, on just 242 pass-rush snaps per PFF. That gave Gardeck a 17.36% pressure percentage, an impressive feat considering his snap volume.

There are a few reasons why the Lions may covet a player like Gardeck.

Gardeck fills the role that Derrick Barnes has played for the Lions over the past three seasons. He is right at home as a hybrid edge rushers and SAM linebacker. Barnes is set to become a free agent next week and there is no guarantee that he will return to Detroit. If Barnes leaves, the Lions could play Gardeck in Barnes' old role and possibly get even get an upgrade rushing the passer. He proved that he is capable of playing well in coverage against the Lions, picking off Jared Goff in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Detroit may also like Gardeck because he could be acquired at a discount. Gardeck is 30 years old and may not have a strong market, especially considering this year's draft class is full of edge rushers.

Gardeck is also coming off a major injury, tearing his ACL in October. The injury ended his 2024 season.

The combination of major injury and age are legitimately concerning. However, the Lions have been known to take a chance on players with an injury history. Look no further than last offseason, when the Lions signed Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract.

But just how cheap are we talking?

According to Spotrac, Gardeck is projected to command roughly $5.2 million on a new contract. That is based off a two-year contract.

Coincidentally, this is exactly the type of contract I could see Brad Holmes handing out to a player like Gardeck. The structure reminds me of the DJ Reader contract — a two-year contract with a void year to spread out his signing bonus.

The Lions need to seriously consider adding Gardeck in free agency.