Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not face further punishment from the NFL for his involvement in a gun-related incident that took place during the season. A league spokesperson confirmed that the situation is closed to the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday.

Williamson was carrying an unlicensed firearm in Detroit. He was handcuffed but released at the scene and avoided charges.

“I love that kid cause he’s had to endure a lot,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of William prior to their playoff loss against the Washington Commanders. “And look, some of it is his own doing and he knows that and that’s what I appreciate is that he’s – it took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded and it’s also why you love him, it’s why I love him.”

Williams' 2024 campaign was the best of his three-year career so far. He caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, shattering his previous career-high in each category.

Williams has had other brushes with trouble since the Lions drafted him No. 12 overall in 2022. He has been suspended twice for violating gambling and performance-enhancing drug policies. Despite this, Campbell believes has has learned from it.

“And it’s only gotten better and better and better and every one of these that’s happened, he’s grown,” Campbell said. “He’s learning from it, and I love where he’s at. I really do, I’m proud of him.”

Could a former Lion return?

Cornerback Darius Slay leaving the Detroit Lions paid off for him as he recently won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. Slay did not rule out the possibility of returning to Detroit if the Eagles don't resign him, however.

Despite moving on from the city, Detroit still holds a place in Slay's heart, increasing the likelihood of a return.

“Oh I love Detroit, that’s my second home,” Slay said. “I do a lot for the City still, to this day. A lot of guys that’s from Detroit that’s in the league (were) all hanging with me when they were high school kids,” Slay said. “That’s what’s the crazy part.”

Slay recorded 49 total tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the 2024-25 season. He will be looking to make a bigger impact next season, no matter what team he ends up suiting up for when kick off rolls around.