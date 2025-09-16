The Detroit Lions got a big bounce in Week 2 of the NFL season, when they crushed the Chicago Bears. Following that victory, the team is now strengthening their practice squad. Detroit is signing wide receiver Malik Cunningham to their practice squad, per ESPN.

Cunningham previously played for the Baltimore Ravens. He has yet to record any stats this NFL season. In 2023, he played for the New England Patriots. He has sparingly played in the NFL, spending most of his time on practice squads.

The wideout played his college football at Louisville, where he was used as a quarterback. He made several highlight reel plays while guiding the Cardinals, but hasn't been able to find his footing in pro football.

The Lions are 1-1 on the season, following their 52-21 blowout over the Bears. Detroit lost their first game this season to the Green Bay Packers.

Lions hope to return to the NFC Playoffs this year

Detroit has lost several of their assistant coaches from the last two seasons. This includes Aaron Glenn, who is now the head coach of the New York Jets. Detroit made the playoffs the last two years, with Glenn coaching the team's defense.

The team now has to navigate with new assistants. Head coach Dan Campbell seems to have the offense moving in the right direction, after the big win over Chicago. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes in that contest to lift the Lions. He posted 334 passing yards.

Detroit's coach says the team worked hard to improve communication on the offensive line, after their loss to Green Bay.

“It was a point of emphasis,” Campbell said Monday, per the Detroit Free Press. “Just our communication and everybody being on point, and it will be again this week. It’ll be loud at Baltimore, but I do believe we’ll be much better prepared than we were a week ago.”

Detroit plays the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.