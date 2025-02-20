As 2025 NFL free agency nears, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains one of the top trade targets on the market after he requested a change of scenery in early February. Aidan Hutchinson knows the Detroit Lions are unlikely to acquire him, but that has not stopped him from dreaming about a potential pass-rushing tandem between the two.

When speaking on the Lions potentially acquiring Garrett, Hutchinson called their potential pairing “deadly” on ‘The Squeeze' podcast, hosted by actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor ‘Tay' Lautner. Hutchinson objectively stated that a player of Garrett's magnitude would “elevate” Detroit's entire defensive line and bolster the production of both edge rushers.

“If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly,” Hutchinson said. “We were at the [NFL Honors show] and we were just talking about what could be. Although it's probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole defensive line would be totally elevated — that would be a scary defensive line. We get along, too.”

Hutchinson is coming off a five-game season in 2024, which was prematurely ended by a gruesome broken leg. However, before the injury, he was leading the league with 7.5 sacks through Week 5. In just three years, Hutchinson has already emerged as a premier pass-rusher and was potentially on his way to his first All-Pro recognition before going down.

As one of the most prominent defensive ends of the last decade, Garrett posted his second consecutive 14-sack season with the Browns in 2024. Garrett's statistical production resulted in his seventh straight double-digit sack season and led to his fourth first-team All-Pro selection.

Lions' 2025 defensive outlook with Aidan Hutchinson's impending return

Once Hutchinson returns from his devastating injury, he will lead a new-look Lions defense in 2025. Over the offseason, Detroit lost stellar defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who became the new head coach of the New York Jets. Former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard will succeed him in 2025.

While Sheppard looks to continue Glenn's gritty approach, a bulk of the Lions' defensive personnel will hit free agency in March. Most notably, top cornerback Carlton Davis III's $14.5 million contract comes to a close, forcing the front office to re-negotiate his new terms. Marcus Davenport, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kindle Vildor, Emmanuel Moseley and Levi Onwuzurike join him in unrestricted free agency.

Due to their current cap situation, the Lions were previously singled out as a potential top candidate in the Garrett trade sweepstakes. However, the Browns have been notoriously stingy with trades in the past. Historically, Cleveland has been hesitant to deal its star players to contending teams. Despite the turnover within Detroit's organization, it has still largely dominated the NFC over the past two years.