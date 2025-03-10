The Detroit Lions had one of their best season ever in 2024. Detroit won 15 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, both franchise firsts. Now the Lions must switch gears into offseason mode and try to improve the roster to prepare for another deep playoff run in 2025. One NFL insider believes Detroit may spend big on an edge rusher during NFL free agency.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a lengthy article on Monday highlighting the weekend's news and previewing NFL free agency.

In Breer's article, he floated the idea of Detroit becoming big spenders in free agency on a premier pass rusher.

“The Lions’ decision to move on from Za’Darius Smith could put them in the market for an edge rusher, and there are veterans out there that could effectively bookend a returning Aidan Hutchinson,” Breer wrote. “The question is whether they’ll go for another third contract guy, such as Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat or Matthew Judon.”

The Lions released Za'Darius Smith on Sunday after acquiring him from the Browns at the trade deadline in November.

Should the Lions spend big on an edge rusher during NFL free agency?

Edge rusher is the most obvious position of need for the Lions heading into NFL free agency. However, that does not mean they will spend big money on an established edge rusher.

The Lions under GM Brad Holmes believe in building through the draft. Free agency certainly has its place in the team building process, but it is clear that Holmes does not view it as a place to take big swings.

As a result, Detroit is unlikely to go after big-name players like Josh Sweat or Haason Reddick.

The Lions only have roughly $52 million in cap space heading into free agency. On paper, that is enough to compete for one premium player in free agency. However, the Lions also need to save room for some upcoming contract extensions, particularly one for Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions fans should not expect their team to go after a big name in free agency. Instead, Detroit may go after a cheaper player like Azeez Ojulari or Malcom Koonce to add depth.

As such, Detroit is virtually a lock to draft an edge rusher during the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.