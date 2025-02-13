The Detroit Lions are trying to improve their team after a strong regular season and a quick exit from the postseason by the Washington Commanders. Head coach Dan Campbell is adding to the offensive side of the ball, hiring Texas' Tashard Choice as their running backs coach, according to 247sports.

Jahmyr Gibbs has a lot of familiarity with Choice, as he was Gibbs' first running back coach when he was at Georgia Tech. That should bode well for Gibbs, as he's coming off a big season with the Lions and is looking to get better. The hiring should also be a plus for the other running backs on the team, and hopefully, they can dominate as they did during the season.

With the Lions losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears, their offense could look a bit different next season, but if they're bringing back the same players, not much should change.

Jahmyr Gibbs looking to continue dominance with Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs had a strong season for the Lions, even if he shared the backfield with David Montgomery for most of the year. Gibbs finished with 20 total touchdowns during the regular season, which led the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns and broke the Lions' single-season franchise record set by Barry Sanders.

After he broke the record, he was shocked at his accomplishment.

“Just being able to have a record close to his, or I broke it, but being in the same talk with him is just crazy,” Gibbs said via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

During the season, Gibbs received high praise from his former coaches, including Bill O'Brien.

“Outside of Bryce Young, I'd say that Jahmyr Gibbs was our best player on the offense. We tried to get him the ball all the time,” O'Brien said in an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I mean, I think at one point he was leading our team in receptions and rush yards. I had a very good idea that he would be a great player. He's an awesome player, fun to watch.”

There's no question that Gibbs is one of the fastest running backs in the league, and his ability to come out of the backfield and also line up as a receiving threat at times makes him dangerous. The way that the Lions use him helps him not have to carry a heavy load, as he splits carries with Montgomery, but if he ever had to lead a backfield, it wouldn't be a problem for him.