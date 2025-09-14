The Detroit Lions continue to make it clear that they have no love lost for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. After their fans booed the first-year head coach when he entered Soldier Field for the Week 2 matchup, the Lions gave him more tough love following Caleb Williams' first interception of the game.

Johnson and Williams got off to a rough start against the Lions' gritty defense. The Bears' problems only grew from bad to worse when Williams tossed an ill-advised deep ball into no-man's land that safety Kerby Joseph easily picked off.

Kerby Joseph back on his INT game CHIvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/SHVfi5YJww — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lions' defense let Johnson know about it with a hyper-specific celebration. Joseph pretended to line up under center and stumbled after taking an imaginary snap, imitating the notorious “stumble bum” play that Johnson made famous with Detroit.

Johnson did not appear to see the celebration, as he turned around in disgust following the turnover.

Return of the Stumble Bum pic.twitter.com/b8TNT06JSz — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) September 14, 2025

Ironically, Johnson used the “stumble bum” to engineer a touchdown against the Bears during the 2024 season. Johnson developed a reputation as one of the most creative offensive minds in the game during his tenure as the Lions' offensive coordinator, but his old team seems to be one step ahead of him in their first head-to-head matchup.

Lions getting ahead of Bears in key Week 2 matchup

With the Lions and Bears both coming off losses in Week 1, each is desperately in need of a rebound in Week 2. Detroit has gotten off to a hot start and led Chicago by two scores at the half.

The Lions' offense looked stagnant against the Green Bay Packers, but they came out humming against the Bears. Detroit surpassed 200 yards of total offense in the first half after mustering just 246 all game against the Packers.

Conversely, the Bears' offense could not get much of anything going in the first half. D'Andre Swift, another former Lion, was their best weapon with 50 first-half rushing yards.

Although the Lions also lost Aaron Glenn in the offseason, new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is familiar with his former colleague's work. Sheppard has been on the Lions' staff since Dan Campbell took over in 2021.