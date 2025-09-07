Micah Parsons made his first major highlight in his Green Bay debut during the Packers' season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening.

Parsons saw his time with the Dallas Cowboys end after four seasons. The Cowboys sent him to the Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Going into the game with a minor injury, the star defender played through the pain as played in some reps throughout the contest. It was not until the fourth quarter where he struck, finding a vulnerable Jared Goff as he made a hard sack on the Lions' quarterback.

His speed was fast as he hit 18.47 miles per hour to take down Goff for the sack, per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

How Micah Parsons, Packers played against Lions

Micah Parsons didn't have to do much as the Packers outmatched the Lions 27-13 to begin the 2025 season.

It was a big victory for Green Bay, taking down last year's NFC North Division champions by a convincing margin. Detroit had a historic 15-2 season in 2024, hoping to build on that by being in Super Bowl contention come playoff time. However, Sunday night featured a tough performance from them due to Green Bay's excellent showing.

Green Bay controlled the momentum for the entire day. They boasted a 17-3 lead at halftime, putting immense pressure on Jared Goff and the Lions' offense to produce. Detroit wouldn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter when it was too late for them to make a rally.

Jordan Love had a decent game leading the Packers' offense. He completed 16 passes out of 22 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs highlighted the run game for Green Bay. He made 19 of the team's 25 rushes for 66 yards and a touchdown. As for the receiving game, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft caught touchdown passes from Love. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs made two receptions for a team-high 68 yards.

The Packers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET.