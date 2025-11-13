Jameson Williams lit up when he heard the Lions tapped Eminem to help shape future Thanksgiving halftime shows, per ESPN. The Detroit wideout loved the idea, and he quickly offered a suggestion for the superstar as he steps into the new role. Williams wants to see Detroit’s rising names get their moment on one of the biggest stages in the NFL.

He pointed to Babyface Ray and Veeze as artists who deserve serious consideration. “I think that’ll be big for the culture,” Williams said, noting how much the city pushes its own sound and identity. His comment reflected the pride Detroit takes in its artists and the movement they continue to grow.

On Thursday, the Lions announced a multiyear partnership with Eminem and longtime manager Paul Rosenberg that runs through 2027. The duo will help consult on talent choices, creative direction, and the overall vision of the Thanksgiving performance. Both grew up in Detroit, so the team believes they understand how to represent the city on a national stage.

Rosenberg called the partnership an honor and promised “unforgettable shows featuring world class artists” for fans at Ford Field and the millions watching around the country. Detroit’s Thanksgiving slot has already featured names like Big Sean, Jack Harlow, and Shaboozey in recent years, but the Lions want the show to feel even bigger.

To help shape that effort, the team hired Jesse Collins Entertainment to handle production. Lions president Rod Wood said the organization feels “thrilled” to work with both Eminem and Rosenberg and trusts their ability to bring in top tier talent. He believes the partnership can elevate the game into a cultural moment that carries real anticipation every year.

Williams Wants New Detroit Voices on the Stage

Williams made sure to highlight Veeze’s rise since 2019, from early singles to his Billboard-charting debut album and his recent Hot 100 breakthrough with “Sorry Not Sorry.” Williams sees artists like him as part of the next wave, and he believes the Thanksgiving spotlight can help push that movement even further.

For Williams, the message to Eminem sounded simple. Keep Detroit at the center of the show and give the new generation its shine.