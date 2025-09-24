Week 3 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is already behind us and fantasy managers are already crunching numbers and dissecting matchups ahead of a pivotal Week 4. One of the most underrated aspects of a successful fantasy football team is the production from the Defense/Special Teams (D/ST) slot. Whether you stream your defense week-by-week or if you're still rolling with the unit you drafted, each week presents new challenges as offenses continue to find their grooves.

After numerous injuries and depth chart moves throughout the last week, offenses and defenses will need to adjust to the weekly change of the NFL landscape. We'll take a look at some key D/ST to start this week, along with some defenses you should look to avoid.

Week 4 D/ST – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-3 Starts:

Buffalo Bills D/ST (NO) Denver Broncos D/ST (CIN) Detroit Lions D/ST (CLE)

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (@NYG)

Ranked as the No. 4 defense in ESPN's Week 4 rankings, I personally think the Chargers should be closer to the top of this list for this week. Through their first three games, the Chargers rank eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (276.7) and they're tied for the NFL's fewest touchdowns allowed at only four. They've only allowed two touchdowns through the air, which could spell trouble for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart who's eyeing his debut as the Giants' starter.

Given the athletes this defense has at all three levels, expect a ton of pressure, hurried throws from Dart, and more than likely a few turnovers. Start this D/ST moving forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST (MIN)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming into this game following one of their more memorable performances in recent memory, creating five turnovers (1 INT, 4 FR) against the New England Patriots and recording 15.0 fantasy points. While managers may stray away from this matchup given the Minnesota Vikings' 48-10 beatdown of the Bengals last week, this defense is far more adept at reading the quarterback and hunting for turnovers. Expect some regression from the Vikings' offense as their quarterback situation is constantly changing, making the Steelers a solid this week and the coming weeks.

Green Bay Packers D/ST (@DAL)

While their upset loss to the Cleveland Browns was a main storyline, this defense still performed well only allowing one rushing touchdown. They rank third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (232.3) and are also tied for the league's lead for fewest touchdowns allowed on the season (4).

While ESPN has the Packers ranked in the No. 9-slot this week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, they should be much higher due to the injury absence of CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' offense. This defense held an explosive passing offense like Detroit to a modest 13 points, so expect them to handle the Cowboys in Micah Parsons' return to Dallas.

Article Continues Below

Week 4 D/ST – Sit ‘Em

Los Angeles Rams D/ST (IND)

This isn't so much a fade of the Rams' defense than it is respect for the Indianapolis Colts this season. They rank second in the NFL behind only the Buffalo Bills for total yards per game (418.7) and Jonathan Taylor is once again looking like the most dominant running back in the NFL. I expect this game to be high-scoring in nature thanks to both offenses, making either defense a shaky play heading into this week.

Carolina Panthers D/ST (@NE)

While panicked fantasy managers may be scrambling to stream defenses against the New England Patriots for their five turnovers against the Steelers, we should hold off on fading the New England Patriots for now. Drake Maye is emerging as one of the best scrambling quarterbacks in the league and if the passing game isn't working for him, he's bound to take off and run.

Furthermore, the Patriots will be looking to bounce back in a big way following their squandered opportunities in Week 3. If head coach Mike Vrabel is able to rally the troops and get them playing angry this week, we could see a lopsided score out of the Patriots in this game.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST (SEA)

The Arizona Cardinals defense has done a solid job this season overall and serving as the main factor in their one-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Still, they'll play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night and the short week will have hurting or fratigued players making a quick turnaround.

Additionally, the Seahawks are one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL and will have RB Zach Charbonnet back this week to aid Kenneth Walker III in carrying the ball. Expect the Seahawks to have the slight edge in this game as both defenses stand as unremarkable options.