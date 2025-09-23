The Green Bay Packers looked like the best team in the NFL through two weeks of the 2025 season. They dominated the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders to start the season 2-0. With a marquis matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers slept-walked their way to an embarrassing 13-10 defeat in Cleveland against the Browns on Sunday.

The defense played phenomenally once again, led by Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons. Yet, the offense was completely stagnant, with quarterback Jordan Love struggling to get anything going.

But now their attention is squarely on the floundering Cowboys. The obvious storyline is the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas.

The Cowboys shocked the NFL world when they traded Parsons to the Packers just before the season began. In return, they landed veteran nose tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Most were quick to criticize Jerry Jones for letting an all-time pass rusher go as he enters the prime of his career. But the writing was on the wall.

Contract negotiations had hit a standstill. Parsons had spoken out about being unhappy. Now, he has a chance to make the Cowboys pay. But there is a lot more on the line than just pride this week.

Green Bay is tied with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' playoff hopes appear to be dwindling, especially after the loss of CeeDee Lamb to a high ankle injury.

So, let's get to the Packers' bold predictions for their matchup in Dallas.

Micah Parsons records 2.5 sacks

Parsons is likely chomping at the bit to stick it to Jerry. You know he will be motivated to play well.

But losing to the Browns might have been just what the doctor ordered in Green Bay. All the players heard was how great they were. That even led to a Packers player claiming the team might go undefeated. We all know that it is blasphemy and was never a realistic possibility.

But the Packers got a reality check real quick in Cleveland. The entire team will be focused, not just the defense.

But with the Cowboys playing without Lamb, their offense is going to struggle. Dak Prescott has been sacked five times in the last two games. Meanwhile, the Packers' pass rush is ferocious. They have 10 sacks already this season. But Parsons was playing limited snaps for much of that time.

Expect to see him on the field often on Sunday. His name will be called all game long, as he'll wreck Dallas' offensive line.

Josh Jacobs rushes for 120+ yards, 2 touchdowns

A lot has been made of how poor this Cowboys defense is. It has been primarily the secondary getting taken to school. But in a game where Dallas will not have the ball very often, I expect the Cowboys' front to wear down.

That means as the game progresses, three and four-yard gains for Josh Jacobs early will turn into chunk plays late.

There is very little reason to expect the Cowboys to be competitive this week. So, Jacobs should tote the rock 20 or more times and will turn that into 120 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Jordan Love completes 75% of his passes, throws 2 TDs

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the perceived biggest question on the team's Super Bowl hopes. He played near-perfect football in the two wins. But in their Week 3 loss to the Browns, he did not play well.

Love also made the biggest mistake of the game, tossing a terrible interception that gave Cleveland a chance at the upset. But the Browns' defense is legit. The Cowboys' defense is anything but.

I look for Love to complete at least 75% of his passes, likely something like 24-for-32 for 275 yards and at least two touchdowns.

Green Bay will cruise to 3-1 behind Parsons, Love, and Jacobs, 34-20.