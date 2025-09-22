Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin reacted to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's ankle injury with frustration after a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. After the wide receiver lined up in the backfield as a running back during a rushing attempt in the first quarter, he suffered the injury when Bears linebacker Noah Sewell tackled him.

Irvin blames Dallas for putting Lamb in that situation as he explained on his YouTube channel after the loss.

“I know the new way and the new day is do everything. You want a Debo Samuel. You want to do this. You want to run the ball. I don’t want to do all that,” Irvin said. “I don't want to throw no reverse pass. I don't want to run out of the back field. I wanted to be like that old Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial. It says Kentucky Fried Chicken. We do one thing and we do it right. That's what they used to say. That's what I used to say when I was playing.

“Don't ask me to do special teams. I do one thing and I do it right. And the reason I do one thing and do it right is because all these other things is how you get your things hurt. That's what happened to CeeDee Lamb today.”

Michael Irvin says the Cowboys can only blame themselves.

“They decided early on to put CeeDee Lamb in the backfield, hand him a ball, and let him run right,” Irvin added. “And somebody jumped right on him, twisted his ankle, and he left the game. The Dallas Cowboys are not the Dallas Cowboys without 88,” Irvin concluded.

Looking back on his career, Irvin says he'd never been put in such a situation as today's NFL differs from the traditional approach, which put Lamb at risk in the opening frame of Week 3's loss.

Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered an encouraging update on Lamb. Jones spoke to Lamb shortly after the injury as the longtime owner revealed, per 105.3 The Fan's X, formerly Twitter.

“Talked to him, he felt good about it, really did, and I just talked to him just a second ago, and he thought he could go, so that’s a good sign,” Jones said. “And then the doctors told him that they thought it was not as serious as it could be, so he left.”

The Cowboys fell to 1-2 on the 2025 NFL season.