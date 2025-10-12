The New York Giants are coming off an exhilarating 34-17 Week 6 victory over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, but they might not be able to improve the team further as the trade deadline looms.

According to Ian Rapoport & Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, the Giants have attempted to find help at wide receiver but have struggled to find a trade partner who is willing to part with a key piece.

“The Giants have called teams for receiver help after losing Malik Nabers to a season-ending knee injury, but as always at this time of year, teams are hesitant to part with good, contributing players.”

New York lost Nabers to a torn ACL during their Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 22-year-old collected 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games in 2025. He made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Article Continues Below

Since the injury, wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Wan'Dale Robinson have each stepped up to aid rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

These two receivers combined for 10 catches against Philadelphia. Additionally, the Giants have leaned more heavily on tight ends such as Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.

“I thought the distribution — whether you want to call them tight ends or receivers, doesn’t really matter to me — was pretty even across the board,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll told the New York Post after the team’s Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. “Those young guys are going to have to do a good job of making sure that they’re on top of their things, which I know they work hard to do. Based on personnel groups and what we want to use, it could be more, could be less, but they all have got to be ready to go.”

It remains to be seen if Giants general manager Joe Schoen will be able to find an impactful receiver ahead of the deadline, but it seems that New York is at least trying to explore potential options.