On Thursday evening, the New York Giants picked up their second win in three weeks with a shocking home victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in blowout fashion at that. It was a bounce back game for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who struggled mightily in last week's loss vs the New Orleans Saints but diced up an elite Philadelphia defensive unit on Thursday.

Dart has overall gotten off to a strong start to his rookie season after taking over the starting job in Week 4, and recently, one AFC coach spoke on how Giants head coach Brian Daboll compared him to one of the greats of the sport today.

“(Daboll) thinks Dart has some Josh Allen in him. That’s what this love is all about,” said the coach, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russini also reported that “Ole Miss assistant quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, the former Giants head coach, helped the team learn everything it needed to know about Dart.”

Clearly, the Giants believe that they have found their guy moving forward.

A suddenly fun Giants team

Article Continues Below

The vibes surrounding the New York Giants after they dropped to 0-3 with a loss vs the Kansas City Chiefs were not great. Later that week, Russell Wilson was benched from his starting job and Dart was announced as the team's new quarterback, and thus far, the energy has definitely picked up significantly.

Funnily enough, Dart's two wins as a starter have come against playoff teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and now the Philadelphia Eagles, while his lone loss occurred against a putrid New Orleans Saints team in a game that New York shot itself in the foot repeatedly with turnovers.

Still, that blemish aside, there is a certain buzz around the Giants this week that hasn't existed in quite some time, and Dart is a large part of the reason why.

In any case, the Giants will now have a long week of rest before hitting the road next week for a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.