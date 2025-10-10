The New York Giants earned an impressive 34-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. For co-owner John Mara, the victory came with special ramifications.

Mara recently announced that he is battling cancer. Once his Giants secured the victory, head coach Brian Daboll wanted to recognize just how important the longtime owner is to the franchise, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“There's one tough son of a b***h in here. His name's John Mara,” Daboll said.

The head coach proceeded to give Mara a game ball as the entire team cheered for him. His message to the owner came after he addressed their team. Daboll spoke about strength and battling through. Something that resonates with Mara through his own cancer battle.

“It ain't easy all the time. But to stay level-headed, stay connected and battle. I'm proud as hell of you. I'm proud to be associated with you. I'm proud to lead you. We're going to stay even keel. We're just going to keep on grinding. This has got to be a feeling. It's the standard.”

Mara didn't disclose what type of cancer he has, but he remained committed to fighting the battle. He is still active in his role as President and remains energized about the Giants. On Thursday, Mara got to watch them earn what many believe was an improbable win.

The Giants had just lost to the 1-4 New Orleans Saints a week prior. Not only are the Eagles the defending Super Bowl champions, but they started the year 4-1. New York's win sent a statement to the rest of the NFC East.

Daboll made sure to send a message of his own after the game, specifically to Mara. The Giants will do everything in their power to keep winning games. But no matter the outcome, the owner will be supported endlessly throughout his battle.