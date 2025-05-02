In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected a defensive player who brings great ambition. They also made a contract decision for a defensive tackle. And here is one Packers undrafted free agent who will make the 2025 roster.

It’s a young and talented defense for the Packers, so Georgia product Nazir Stackhouse will have to work hard to earn a spot. But he already has an endorsement from Todd McShay, according to the McShay Report via Sports Illustrated.

“I actually thought Stackhouse would get drafted,” McShay said. “I knew (Packers’ sixth-round pick Warren) Brinson had a really good shot late to get drafted. And Stackhouse actually showed up and flashed a little bit more.”

DT Nazir Stackhouse may have what it takes for Packers

McShay said both Brinson, who also played at Georgia, and Stackhouse play with gap discipline.

“I thought Stackhouse had a little bit more quickness,” McShay said. “I think they want to bring him in and test to see if maybe he can surprise. He showed up big in some moments for Georgia. So, that to me is a great signing.”

Interestingly, Stackhouse started 42 games at Georgia, 33 more than Brinson.

There seems to be a lot working in his favor. And he got tabbed as having the talents to be an above-average backup, according to nfl.com.

“Two-down rotational defensive tackle with good strength but limited production,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Stackhouse is a block-eater with tight hips that limit his ability at the point of attack, but he’s still hard to move out of the hole. He’s more powerful than twitchy and is slow getting off the ball and into his action upfield or laterally. His lack of quickness, production, and pass-rush ability could cap his draft value. But there is always a market for big, strong guys who can play the run.”

Could Nazir Stackhouse find a way to make the roster?

Zierlein liked Brinson better than Stackhouse, giving him a grade of 6.18. That put Brinson in the range of being able to develop into a starter.

“Brinson is the best version of himself when he’s allowed to get up the field and make things happen,” Zierlein wrote. “He gets upfield with purpose and pad level. (Also,) he can get skinny, swim, and rip his way into gaps to disturb the run design and compromise the quarterback’s pocket. Brinson has adequate strength at the point but won’t control blockers or beat back double teams at a high enough rate when runs come downhill at him. Brinson’s rush talent and disruptive qualities should fit one-gapping defenses looking for a rotational piece to create chaos inside.”

At the top of the Packers depth chart at Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt. They are joined by second-teamers Colby Wooden and James Ester. Also in the mix are Karl Brooks and Keith Randolph Jr.

What does Warren Brinson bring to the table?

If Stackhouse makes the roster, it could come down to him or Brinson. Of course, Brinson has the leg up because he got drafted. That puts guys like Brian Gutekunst in his corner, according to packerswire.com.

“I think Brinson coming out probably has a little more pass rush naturally,” Gutekunst said. “But again, a really big man that can do a lot of things. I think the coaching staff and I know I believe he can play up and down the line. He’s not just a one-position player on the defensive line. So that was one of the things that attracted us to him.”

But Stackhouse has some good things in his corner. He earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2023. And last year, he got tabbed as an All-SEC first-team selection. In his career with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse totaled 96 tackles, nine for loss, and added three sacks.

If Stackhouse isn’t the guy who makes the Packers’ roster as a UFA, it could be linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

“Dumas-Johnson’s intriguing because I think Green Bay wants to be rugged up front and Dumas-Johnson's a thumper, physical guy,” McShay said. “As an undrafted free agent, bring him in, special teams. He fits the prototype of what they're looking for. He was on track, but then he got injured, frustrated a little bit at Georgia, and (transferred) to Kentucky.”

However, the Packers signed veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons earlier this week. That could prove to be a blocking point for Dumas-Johnson.