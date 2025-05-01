The Green Bay Packers hosted the NFL Draft this year and made eight picks in front of their home fans. Their fourth-round pick made some headlines, as Roger Goodell unexpectedly stepped to the microphone. The Packers took Barryn Sorrell, who was the last draft pick still in the green room. After talking about that experience on NFL Network, Sorrell clearly stated his pro football goal.

"Sacking the QB… that's the ultimate goal." @BarrynSorrell_ is ready to bring the heat to the @packers defense. 😤

“At the end of the day, it's just about getting to the quarterback and affecting him in a multitude of ways,” Sorrell said. “And that's hits, that's hurries, that's getting my hands up, that's sacking the quarterback. And that's the ultimate goal. I'm just ready to go there and be used however they need me to. But also knowing that from Day 1, I'm just trying to get out there and reciprocate the energy the fans and this community [have] given to me.”

Sorrell made the headlines for staying in the green room, but now, he is looking for the quarterback. The Packers could use some help off the edge to supplement Rashan Gary's production. Sorrell is the only edge rusher they took in the draft, so the pressure is on the Texas product.

Sorrell spent four years with the Longhorns, with his best year coming as a senior. He went out with a six-sack season and added 11 tackles for loss. Sorrell picked up a sack and three tackles in Texas's first-round playoff matchup against Clemson. He tacked on another four tackles in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State and a half-sack against Ohio State.

Packers fans had a lot to cheer about at the NFL Draft. They used a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the first time in over 20 years, bringing in Matthew Golden. Sorrell and Golden were college teammates.