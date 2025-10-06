The confidence is there for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson as he got back in the mix this week. And here is Watson’s instant reaction to his return to practice for the first time in 2025.

Watson said he has been working hard, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

Christian Watson says he’s been running and cutting for two months. He has complete confidence in his knee. Wants to play as soon as possible, but knows he needs to get back into football shape.

“I’ve got to knock a little bit of rust off, obviously,” Watson said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to go out there and play football. From just, you know, confidence and running and everything, it felt really good. Just excited to continue to build off that.”

Packers WR Christian Watson ready to rock

Watson added that he has been focused on hitting all of the details in his recovery process, according to another post on X by Wood.

“Christian Watson says he hasn’t had an off day since knee surgery. Even last week’s bye was spent rehabbing. How he feels being back?

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, necessarily. I’ve been doing this a long time. It was more just anxiousness to finally get back out there.”

Watson said it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been a long road,” he said. “I’ve just trusted in my doctors and in my team back home. Trusted in the training room as well. Just getting after it.

“To see [the hard work] kind of pay off. Four months ago, when I was in it, I didn’t go into every day smiling and happy about it. To see it all pay off, definitely, it means a lot.”

This will be the start of Watson’s fourth NFL season. He has not played a full season, totaling 11 games in 2022, nine in 2023, and 15 in 2024. He has 98 career catches for 1,658 yards with 14 touchdowns. The scoring total is nice, but he had only two in 2024.