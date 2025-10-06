The Green Bay Packers are already one of the NFC’s early success stories, and they could soon be getting an even bigger boost on offense.

Star wide receiver Christian Watson is nearing a return from the ACL injury that has sidelined him since the end of the 2024 season. His absence has been felt in an otherwise explosive Packers offense led by quarterback Jordan Love.

But Watson recently offered reassurance to fans that he’s ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as he’s cleared.

“If it was the NFC Championship Game tomorrow, I’d be able to go out there and feel confident,” Watson told USA Today’s Ryan Wood.

That confidence was backed up on Monday, when Watson officially returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 18 last year.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Watson participated in drills and movement work as his 21-day window to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list officially opened.

Christian Watson is practicing for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 18 last season. His 21-day window to return is now open. pic.twitter.com/dqNEcdUWdh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 6, 2025

It marked the first time Watson had taken the field in over nine months. Video shared by Schneidman showed the fourth-year receiver sprinting, running routes, and moving fluidly while catching passes and maneuvering around cones, a promising sign for Green Bay’s offense.

Watson wasn’t the only familiar face back on the practice field Monday. Right tackle Zach Tom, guard Aaron Banks, and cornerback Nate Hobbs also returned to practice, giving the Packers an even greater reason for optimism heading into Week 6.

Tom’s return, in particular, is a massive boost for an offensive line that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency through the first stretch of the season. Having him back stabilizes the unit, protecting Jordan Love, and opens up more flexibility in both the passing and running game.

The 26-year-old wideout has been ahead of schedule throughout his recovery. He’s been cutting, planting, and accelerating on his surgically repaired knee since early August, impressing both coaches and teammates.

Some within the locker room even joked that his rehab looked “too good” for someone who tore their ACL less than a year ago.

Watson’s return could not come at a better time. The Packers’ receiving corps took a hit last week when Jayden Reed fractured his collarbone and was ruled out for at least two months.

That injury leaves Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden as the team’s top options until Watson is fully cleared to play.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s offense continues to impress. Tight end Tucker Kraft led all receivers in the Week 2 win over Washington, while Doubs’ early-season dominance has sparked talks of a potential contract extension, per ESPN.

If Watson, along with Tom, Banks, and Hobbs, can all return to full strength, the Packers could quickly reemerge as one of the most complete and dangerous teams in the NFC heading into the middle of the 2025 season.