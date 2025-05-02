One week after hosting the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers officially welcomed a batch of new rookies to their offseason roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst made it official with third-round pick Savion Williams, fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell, and many others.

In total, the Packers signed 16 rookies on Friday, they announced on social media. Joining Williams and Sorrell from the draft class were Collin Oliver, Warren Brinson, Micah Robinson and John Williams. The remaining 10 players were undrafted rookies who signed training camp deals.

Green Bay's first two picks, wideout Matthew Golden and offensive tackle Anthony Belton, are the only two players from the draft class who remain unsigned. That is not unusual this early in the process, with Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker the only player to put pen to paper as of Friday afternoon.

The Packers' batch of incoming undrafted free agents notably includes a pair of guards in Tyler Cooper and J.J. Lippe, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse. Green Bay also signed Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Georgia Southern running back Jalen White. All five players could have easily heard their names called in the draft.

Packers still await two key rookie signings from 2025 NFL Draft

With the signings of Savion Williams and Barryn Sorrell, Packers fans still wait for the official word on Golden and Belton. First-round picks typically take the longest to negotiate with as the clock quickly ticks down on organized team activities — commonly referenced as OTAs — scheduled to begin on May 27.

Both Golden and Belton appeared ecstatic to join one of the league's most historic franchises on draft night. As the hometown team's first-round pick, Golden received the biggest fan ovation of the entire event and reciprocated the energy.

In addition to the rookie negotiations, the Packers continue to play cat-and-mouse with star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The team continues to insist the two sides can settle their differences and keep Alexander in Green Bay, but all options remain on the table until further notice.